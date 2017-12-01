The computerized program that was used to test whether or not a senior was competent enough to continue to drive has been scrapped.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA, Nicholas Simons says that’s good news for seniors who had complained the test was unfair.

Another change, is that the person being tested can now use their own car and Simons says that should make seniors much more comfortable…..

There will be more emphasis put on the road assessment portion of the test with the length of it being increased from 75 minutes to 90 allowing for a break partway through.