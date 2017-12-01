There is a growing perception that the fox is watching the henhouse when it comes to the government’s ability to regulate industry and protect the environment.

Under the Liberal government, in B.C., much of the responsibility to monitor the public interest in projects was expected to come from the project proponents themselves.

Before that, the government relied on it’s own professionals to protect the public interest.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the people of the province need to have confidence that qualified professionals working within the current model are acting first and foremost to protect the public interest…..

The public engagement process, which closes on Jan. 19th, asks B.C. citizens about the role of qualified professionals in the natural resource sector.

A final report is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

The public may contribute their input at: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ govtogetherbc/consultation/ professional–reliance-review/