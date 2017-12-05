We’re well into the flu season and shots are still available from family doctors and pharmacists throughout the Cowichan Valley.
Medical Health Officer with Island Health, Doctor Shannon Waters says the local health authority monitors places like Australia because it’s in an alternate flu season, and it has been worse than normal.
However, Waters says the flu season in the Cowichan Valley isn’t uncommon, at least not yet.
Waters says many people are eligible for publicly funded vaccinations.
If you spend any time in hospitals and haven’t received your shot, you will be required to wear a facemask.