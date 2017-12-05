The province has announced a 33 million dollar investment will allow families in 52 communities throughout B.C. to benefit from 103 projects to create more than 3,800 child-care spaces.

More than half of the spaces are being delivered by non-profit organizations, and 20 per cent are from Indigenous child-care providers. Just about 116,000 dollars will go to The Cowichan Valley Intercultural and Immigrant Aid Society to create 20 multi-age spaces at its Childcare for Newcomer Children Program.

Lynn Weaver is the Executive Director of the Society….

Also getting money for spaces: the Penelakut Tribe is getting half a million dollars to create 18 spaces, the Malahat Nation is also getting half a million dollars to create 28 multi-age spaces at the Malahat Childcare Centre.

Sahtlam Sand and Gravel is getting half a million dollars to develop the Sandy Beaches Child Care Centre which will create 92 spaces for children of the company’s employees.