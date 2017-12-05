Cowichan Tribes Chief and the Superintendent of the Cowichan Valley School District have released a joint statement following a fight yesterday (Mon) afternoon at the James Street campus of Cowichan Secondary School.
Chip Seymour and Rod Allen say they are working together to understand the facts of what took place, and to support the students, staff, and families that were affected by the incident.
RCMP Sargeant Kristine Wood confirmed police are investigating……
The school is reviewing video and other evidence to determine the facts of what took place, with the support of the RCMP.
Cowichan Tribes Chief and Council and the school district will be meeting to review the incident and find ways to prevent similar incidents from happening
again.
Superintendent Rod Allen says it is important to keep in mind that rumours on social media both during and after events do little to assist schools in their efforts to determine what took place and serve to hinder any investigation and escalate the anxiety of those involved.