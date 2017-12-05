The province has announced some of the details that will regulate the recreational use of marijuana.

The minimum age to possess, purchase and consume cannabis will be 19 years of age, consistent with the province’s minimum age for alcohol and tobacco.

Like other provinces, B.C. will have a government-run wholesale distribution model.

The province says the BC Liquor Distribution Branch will be the wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis. As far as other retail opportunities go, the Province anticipates establishing a retail model that includes both public and private retail opportunities and will share details regarding that model in early 2018.

The regulations are the result of a public consultation process in which nearly 50,000 residents participated.