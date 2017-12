Those who have lost a loved one are welcome to come out to the 2017 Tree of Remembrance ceremony tonight (Wed).

It’s at the Cowichan District Hospital and kicks off with music in the lobby at 5:30 followed by a service at 6.

The event isĀ organized by the Cowichan Hospice Society and executive director, Gretchen Hartley says it’s a quiet gathering with music and a short presentation before participants turn on a light to remember someone they are missing….

It’s the 27th year for the ceremony.