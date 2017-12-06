A woman was robbed at gun point Monday in the 400 block of Cairnsmore Street.

The woman was walking alone around quarter to 6 Monday evening when she was approached by a lone man with, what appeared to be a handgun.

He made off with her purse and fled.

The victim went to a nearby home, called 9-1-1 and police dispatched patrols to the area right away.

Police say, due to the seriousness of the offence, a lot of resources were assigned to the investigation and after a short, but intense investigation, a suspect was identified. A 17 year old teenager was arrested without incident the next day.

The firearm turned out to be a replica BB Gun.