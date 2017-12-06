December 6, 1989, was a major day in Canadian history for all the wrong reasons.
Marc Lepine perpetrated the Montreal massacre at Ecole Polytechnic, where he shot 28 people, killing 14 women.
Since then, awareness rallies about violence against women have been held nationwide and Warmland Women’s Support Services Society Program Coordinator, Kendra Thomas says gender violence is as prevalent today as it was 28 years ago.
Thomas says since that day in Montreal, women all over Canada have been working to reduce these types of incidents.
There are a couple local services today at the St. John’s Anglican Church on Jubilee Street in Duncan starting at 4 p.m.
The other service goes at Sands Memorial Chapel on Trunk Road in Duncan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.