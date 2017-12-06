The Saanich Inlet Network says Steelhead, pulling out of the Malahat LNG project is good news, but not the end of it.

Spokesperson Hilary Strang says Steelhead LNG may have pulled out of the Malahat project but it is going ahead with their LNG project at Port Alberni and that’s a concern…..

The Malahat Project would have seen a 75 kilometer subsea pipeline built to transport natural gas to Washington as part of first phase.

There were plans to connect that pipeline eventually to the Port Alberni LNG project and that would have meant a pipeline running up the east coast of Vancouver Island and over to Sarita Bay.