Starting December 18, recycling centres throughout the Cowichan Valley Regional District will no longer accept drywall from the public, citing health and safety concerns as the reason why.

To check if your drywall has asbestos, you need a sample of drywall, the size of a toonie, contained to a ziplock bag, and take it to Fisher Road Recycling in Cobble Hill to determine whether or not asbestos exposure is a risk.

Manager of the Solid Waste and Recycling Division with the C.V.R.D., Tauseef Waraich says recycling facilities are not capable of dealing with drywall.