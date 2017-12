Saltspring Island RCMP has made an arrest following an incident at a home on Maliview Drive, north of Ganges.

Police were called to the house just before noon on Wednesday and found a woman, dead, inside the house.

A 22 year old man is in custody.

Police say the two were known to each other.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.