He’s an institution in the Cowichan Valley and the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is honouring him for his generosity.
Norm Stormin’ Jackson has been announced the recipient of the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018.
Jackson was both shocked and honoured to receive this award and says he’s so fortunate to have the opportunity to give back to the community.
He says he’s going to keep giving back.
Jackson will be presented with this Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Tie Awards in April of next year.