A decision on Site C is expected to come from Premier John Horgan any day now.
Retired VIU political science professor Allan Warnke says the decision could very well send us to the polls in 2018 when the Liberals take the NDP to task…..
The leader of the B.C. Green Party says he’s concerned John Horgan’s government will go forward with the Site C project.
Andrew Weaver says his party has sent the Premier a letter outlining the arguments why it is fiscally reckless to continue with Site C.
Weaver says members of the public, who want to see the project panned should do the same.