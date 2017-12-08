It is business as usual at Cowichan Secondary School today, however, the school district has activiated its Violence Threat Risk Assessment protocol.

That’s following an anonymous threat that was posted on social media.

Although the threat was assessed as low-level, a statement from the school says the safety of the students and staff is the top priority and the school district takes any potential threat extremely seriously.

The Statement goes on to say out of an abundance of caution, there will be an RCMP presence at the school throughout the course of the day.

The school district is asking parents to remind their children that engaging in any threat-making behaviour, even as a prank, can have serious disciplinary consequences that may include criminal charges.