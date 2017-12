North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. have charged three teenagers with assault and charges are pending against another boy.

The assault charges are in connection with a fight involving a group of Cowichan Secondary School students on Monday.

The four young men are subject to conditions including avoiding contact with the victim, or each other, along with orders to keep the peace and show good behaviour.

North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. continue to investigate.