The City of Duncan has recognized Harold Wallace with the Scroll of Honour.
Wallace has volunteered in the community since 1992, lending his support to everything from Stuff the Truck, working with the Shriners, to raising money for children with special needs.
Wallace says this award is all about volunteerism.
One of the prerequisites to winning this award is putting in 15 years of volunteering, and Wallace laughed when reflecting on when he started living in the community, back in 1992.
Harold Wallace says he’s been an active member of the community through the years.
Wallace says it’s an honour to be on the same list as people like Stormin’ Norm Jackson, Barbara Coleman, and many more.