While people in the poorest countries in the world are starving, first world countries throw away forty percent of their food.

The Cowichan Green Community has been working on a food re-distribution project for more than seven years.

The local organization is going to collect food that was heading to landfill sites and re-distribute it to a number of emergency food providers, schools, other food programs, and turning some food into a value-added project.

Food insecurity is a reality on Vancouver Island, as more than 90 percent of our food is imported, where decades ago, farmers grew approximately 40 percent of all the food we ate.

To volunteer with this organization, visit www.cowichangreencommunity.org.