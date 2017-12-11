That Air Quality Advisory issued for our region Friday has been extended.

The Ministry of Environment issued the Advisory for the Cowichan Valley because of high concentrations of fine particulates that are expected to persist until weather conditions change.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Open burning restrictions are now in effect for the Cowichan Valley within 15 kilometres of Duncan City Hall for a period of 3 days.

No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.