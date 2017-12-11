The NDP government says the Site C dam project was at the point of no return.

Premier John Horgan has announced the province will be going ahead with the Site C project…..

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/horgan-1.wav Horgan says cancelling the project would have amounted to an immediate 4 billion dollar bill and would have added 150 to 200 million dollars to the province’s debt servicing costs.

That means, he says we would have nothing in return but cuts to services, an immediate 12 per cent rate increase and we would have to forgo capital projects like schools, hospitals, bridges and tranit improvements right across the province.