The NDP government says the Site C dam project was at the point of no return.
Premier John Horgan has announced the province will be going ahead with the Site C project…..
Horgan says cancelling the project would have amounted to an immediate 4 billion dollar bill and would have added 150 to 200 million dollars to the province’s debt servicing costs.
That means, he says we would have nothing in return but cuts to services, an immediate 12 per cent rate increase and we would have to forgo capital projects like schools, hospitals, bridges and tranit improvements right across the province.
Nanaimo/North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley says proceeding with the Site C project was the lesser of two evils.
Cancelling the project, he says would have resulted in an immediate 4 billion dollar bill…..
Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says that argument doesn’t hold water…..
Furstenau says the report from the BC Utilities Commission proved there was a way forward after cancelling the Site C project.
BC Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, Todd Stone says John Horgan and the NDP should be apologizing to British Columbia taxpayers and the thousands of B.C. families that depend on the Site C clean energy project.
He says Horgan’s politically motivated delays and game playing have added potentially billions of dollars to the project’s budget.
In response to the NDP Government’s decision to push ahead with the 10 billion dollar Site C megadam, two First Nations in the Peace River region have announced their intention to obtain a court injunction to halt construction of the project and to start a civil action for Treaty infringement.