The Professional Reliance Model is under the microscope in B.C.
Under the Liberal government, in B.C., much of the responsibility to monitor the public interest in projects was expected to come from the project proponents themselves.
Before that, the government relied on it’s own professionals to protect the public interest.
Sonia Furstenau, Green Party MLA for the Cowichan Valley says there is a growing perception that the fox is watching the henhouse when it comes to the government’s ability to regulate industry and protect the environment.
Environment Minister George Heyman says comments are being collected until January 19th…..
A final report is expected in spring.