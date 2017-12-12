A hospice facility in the Cowichan Valley is in the design stage.

The ten bed facility will be built at Cairnsmore Place by the Cowichan Hospice Society and operated by Island Health.

Gretchen Hartley, executive director of the Society says their fundraising campaign hasn’t even started yet, but there have been some big donations….

The Chemainus Auxiliary has pledged 100,000 dollars per year over the next 3 years and the Purica Foundation raised 130,000 dollars to support the construction of a hospice facility.

Hartley says most people spend the last hours of their life in our hospital…..

Hartley says they’ve also gotten support from the 100 Women Who Care.