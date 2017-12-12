North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision last Friday on the bridge that crosses the Chemainus River near Mount Sicker.

Police say, around twenty to 7 Friday morning, a semi trailer unit, towing two trailers was southbound on the highway and moving from the left lane to the right lane, when two cars tried to pass it on the right.

Mounties say the motorists were driving at a high rate of speed and a grey or silver Audi made it past the truck but the driver of a small black car elected not to pass.

Witnesses say it appears as though the two cars were racing each other.

The truck made emergency manoeuvres to avoid hitting the silver car, and clipped the edge of the bridge, then the truck driver lost control and collided with several sections of the bridge before hitting the concrete medians.

The medians were pushed into the oncoming lane and that caused another collision between two cars.

The silver and black cars did not remain at the scene and police would like to speak to the drivers of both cars or witnesses that may have information to help identify them.