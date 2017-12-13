On Wednesday, students with the District Student Advisory Committee filled backpacks full of school supplies, scarfs, socks, mittens, and toiletries and School District 79 Trustee, Kathy Schmidt says this endeavor, now into its tenth year brings joy to the students.
The backpacks will be distributed to local organizations and those individuals who work closely with kids in need.
Where the backpacks are going:
Community Options: 15 backpacks
Chemainus Secondary School: 14 (eight girls packs, six boys packs)
Cowichan Secondary School: 11 (seven girls packs, four boys packs)
Frances Kelsey Secondary: 10 (five girls packs, five boys packs)
C.V.O.L.C./Alternate Education: 6-10 up to 14
Lake Cowichan Secondary: 4 (two girls packs, two boys packs)