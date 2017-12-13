The backpacks will be distributed to local organizations and those individuals who work closely with kids in need.

Where the backpacks are going:

Community Options: 15 backpacks

Chemainus Secondary School: 14 (eight girls packs, six boys packs)

Cowichan Secondary School: 11 (seven girls packs, four boys packs)

Frances Kelsey Secondary: 10 (five girls packs, five boys packs)

C.V.O.L.C./Alternate Education: 6-10 up to 14

Lake Cowichan Secondary: 4 (two girls packs, two boys packs)