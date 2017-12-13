With the colder weather here, homeless and the less fortunate need shelter from the cold.

Warmland House has night-to-night beds for approximately 30 people, and when extreme weather protocols are activated, an additional 15 people are housed at the facility.

Twenty-five people living in residential-transition apartments are also dependant on Warmland for breakfast and dinner seven days a week.

When the Duncan Food Bank is open, Warmland doesn’t feed people lunch, but it does on Sunday’s. Warmland is open on weekend’s, including Sunday’s.

‘Stand Up Cowichan’ is another program that offers meals to the homeless, and through it’s Sunday Sandwiches program, it provides an alternative for the homeless, who are looking for food on the weekend.