Tourism Cowichan invited stakeholders and some of its partners to the Annual General Meeting recently.

The local tourism company has had a busy year, including work to revamp the website, produce a visually stunning visitors guide, and raised about $35,000 for local families affected by autism through the Savour Cowichan campaign.

Executive Director, Karen Elgersma says the A.G.M. was meant to show stakeholders and partners what the local company has been, and continues to work on.