The property owner has evicted those people who were squatting in the 25 hundred block of Lewis Street in Duncan.

The Municipality of North Cowichan and the R.C.M.P. have received numerous complaints from residents living in the area, most of them centering around safety and the general look of the area.

Removing these people from the property required approval from the landowner and North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says cleanup started today.