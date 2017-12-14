The property owner has evicted those people who were squatting in the 25 hundred block of Lewis Street in Duncan.
The Municipality of North Cowichan and the R.C.M.P. have received numerous complaints from residents living in the area, most of them centering around safety and the general look of the area.
Removing these people from the property required approval from the landowner and North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says cleanup started today.
He adds that these people are welcome at Warmland House.
Lefebure says this eviction isn’t a one-off.
In the past, other homeless camps have popped up in Charley Hoy Park and at the corner of the Trans-Canada and Cowichan Way.
