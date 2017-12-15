Politicians are headed back from Ottawa for the Christmas break.

Nanaimo Ladysmith MP, Sheila Malcolmson says it was a mixed session with some wins and losses.

She says she was disappointed her abandoned vessels legislation didn’t make it to the floor for debate but that’s not the end of it…..

Malcolmson says she’s disappointed the Liberals didn’t move on a national pharmacare plan to get drug costs down, didn’t agree to make housing a right and put in an affordable housing plan that won’t have any impact for another two years.

She says it was good to see support from the Liberals on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and to see an apology in the House of Commons to homosexual people who had been treated like criminals.