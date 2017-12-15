Sixteen kids are receiving Christmas gifts that wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of two local businesses.

D.L.C. Lighthouse Mortgage Corporation donated 14 bikes to the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society to make Christmas brighter for kids in need this holiday season.

Two bikes were donated by Experience Cycling Owner, Will Arnold and Jane Sterk of the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society says the bikes are going to the kids of former members of C.W.A.V.