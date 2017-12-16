While winter doesn’t officially arrive until Thursday, the cold temperatures and precipitation are here.

Environment Canada is calling for precipitation in the Cowichan Valley for two of the next three days and the provincial government wants you to be ready for the winter season.

Some tips for staying safe and warm include limiting your time outdoors when it’s cold, dress in layers, develop an emergency plan and put together an emergency kit for your family.

Motorists are encouraged to drive to the road conditions and make sure they have an emergency kit in their vehicles.

That kit should include warm clothes, winter boots, food, water, a shovel, a flashlight and a fully charged cell phone.