The Green Party’s Sonia Furstenau was elected the M.L.A. for the Cowichan Valley in the provincial election back in May.
She has commented that she loves her job and enjoys representing her constituents and their concerns in Victoria.
However, something she doesn’t love is the lack of professionalism sometimes shown in the legislature.
Furstenau says provincial politicians should base debates on fact, not personal attacks.
Furstenau is working to keep an R.C.M.P. presence in the South Cowichan and has had some short discussions with Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth.
A decision has been delayed and is expected in January.