Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus needs ten more volunteer tutors.
Tutors need the desire to help students and some of the 30 existing tutors have backgrounds in business, education, or are high-level university students themselves.
Dan Vaillancourt is the Volunteer Tutor Coordinator at V.I.U. Cowichan and says tutors are trained in a variety of areas.
He says these people all need one thing.
Twelve to 18 hours of training is available to tutors, based on how much training they need.
Students need to request tutors and Vaillancourt will then match students and tutors who match their interests.
Anyone interested can get more information at the Student Affairs Office or call 250-746-3509.