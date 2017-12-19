There are a number of big-ticket items that the Cowichan Valley Regional District board is focusing on in 2018.

The biggest project in the Cowichan Valley is easily the $400 million replacement of the Cowichan District Hospital, followed by replacements of Cowichan Secondary, and a new R.C.M.P. detachment.

Replacing the relic that is the Cowichan District Hospital will take approximately six years and while the concept plan is almost done, C.V.R.D. Board Chair, Jon Lefebure says developing a business plan is an intensive process.