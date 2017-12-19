There are a number of big-ticket items that the Cowichan Valley Regional District board is focusing on in 2018.
The biggest project in the Cowichan Valley is easily the $400 million replacement of the Cowichan District Hospital, followed by replacements of Cowichan Secondary, and a new R.C.M.P. detachment.
Replacing the relic that is the Cowichan District Hospital will take approximately six years and while the concept plan is almost done, C.V.R.D. Board Chair, Jon Lefebure says developing a business plan is an intensive process.
He spoke to Health Minister, Adrian Dix at the Union of B.C. Municipalities a few months back and again during Dix visit to the region and in both cases, Lefebure got the same advice.
Lefebure says Island Health is close to completing the Concept Plan, which is worth half a million dollars.
The next steps are the creation of a business plan, waiting for the provincial government to include its 60 percent portion of the hospital bill in the budget, and more than three years of construction.