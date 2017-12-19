The Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society has launched a 2-day donation drive for the Lake Cowichan Food Bank.

Erin Richards, Marketing and PR Manager for Laketown Ranch and Wideglide Entertainment says they are looking for donations in the form of cheques or cash only…..

The donation drive ends tomorrow (Tues) at 7.

To donate, you can call one of two phone numbers, in Duncan or Lake Cowichan to make arrangements for payment.