Island Health and H&H Total Care Services are working together to bring a new residential care facility to Duncan.

The new site will have 80 publicly funded beds and eight private, complex care beds.

Jennifer Whiteside of the Hospital Employees Union says┬áprivately run care beds are not the answer to a shortage of beds….

Whiteside says┬áthe private sector gets into the business of care homes for one reason and that’s to make a profit.

She says she is familiar with H&H Total Care Services but wouldn’t comment on the company’s model of care.