Island Health and H&H Total Care Services are working together to bring a new residential care facility to Duncan.

The new site will have 80 publicly funded beds and eight private, complex care beds.

Jennifer Whiteside of the Hospital Employees Union says privately run care beds are not the answer to a shortage of beds….

Whiteside says the private sector gets into the business of care homes for one reason and that’s to make a profit.

She says she is familiar with H&H Total Care Services but wouldn’t comment on the company’s model of care.