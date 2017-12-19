Included in the Statement is the region from Campbell River to Duncan.

Some snow is expected this week on the east side of Vancouver Island and a Special weather statement has been issued in advance of that weather system.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts will vary significantly from region to region and especially with elevation.

East Vancouver Island and Victoria will likely be the snowiest regions across the South Coast on Tuesday.

Higher elevation passes like the Malahat are expected to see significant accumulations of between 5 and 10 centimeters of snow.

Communities away from Georgia Strait will also be the most likely to see some snowfall accumulations.

The snow is expected to ease tomorrow night but a little more is likely Thursday and by Friday night the lows will plummet to between minus 5 and minus 10 across the South Coast and daytime highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the freezing mark.