The weather is about to change, for the worse.

Matt MacDonald says Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement that covers the east side of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast…..

It’s expected rain today could turn to snow, especially at higher elevations.

We will get a break tomorrow (Wed) but then Thursday it’s going to get cold.

MacDonald says the daytime highs are forecast to be in the 3 range and the lows about minus 8 and more snow is expected.