The snow is expected to continue to fall into tonight (Tues).

Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan explains how the system will play out today…..

There are numerous power outages throughout the Island as heavy snow pulls trees down onto power lines.

BC Hydro’s Ted Olynyk explains….

Rick Gill of Main Roads says if you don’t have to travel it’s a good idea to stay home…..

Highway 18 to Lake Cowichan was closed this morning.

There were power lines down over the highway.

It’s not yet clear whether or not it is open.

Schools are open today but it’s up to parents whether or not they want to send their children to school.

School District 79 will be dismissing kids early.