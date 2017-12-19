The snow is expected to continue to fall into tonight (Tues).
Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan explains how the system will play out today…..
There are numerous power outages throughout the Island as heavy snow pulls trees down onto power lines.
BC Hydro’s Ted Olynyk explains….
Rick Gill of Main Roads says if you don’t have to travel it’s a good idea to stay home…..
Highway 18 to Lake Cowichan was closed this morning.
There were power lines down over the highway.
It’s not yet clear whether or not it is open.
Schools are open today but it’s up to parents whether or not they want to send their children to school.
School District 79 will be dismissing kids early.
The highway webcams can be a valuable resource on days like today.
The province installed 11 new cameras to the network over the last few weeks in an effort to help motorists make decisions about travelling.
There was one new webcam added to the fleet of cameras on the Island.
It’s at Highway 1 at the West Shore Parkway and provides three separate views, looking north towards Goldstream Park, southwest along West Shore Parkway, and southbound towards Victoria.
There are now nearly 700 highway webcam views at more than 380 locations throughout B.C.
The Cowichan Valley Regional District’s curbside collection trucks may not have gotten to everyone during the snow system yesterday (Tues).
The District says there will be no additional collection days added and the trucks will not return until the next scheduled collection day.
Residents whose materials are not collected due to bad weather are advised to hold onto the material until the next scheduled collection day.
Drivers will accept the extra material but ratepayers are asked to use clearly marked containers such as laundry hampers, cardboard boxes, and garbage cans when putting extra materials at the curb.
Plastic bags are not acceptable.