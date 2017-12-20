The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith is keeping the pressure on the prime minister.

This time it’s about the application for five new anchorages that are being proposed for an area off Gabriola Island.

Sheila Malcolmson has written to the PM to ask him to deny the request that’s been sitting on the desks of officials in Ottawa for some time….

Malcolmson says the Salish Sea isn’t a parking lot for the freighters that offer no local benefit, pose environmental, economic and social risks to the coast.

She says the Prime Minister needs to axe the misguided scheme.