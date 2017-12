The province says almost 5,000 new students enrolled in B.C. public schools this year.

According to the Ministry of Education those students are benefiting from smaller classes with more teachers.

School districts have hired more than 3,500 full-time equivalent teachers over the past year.

There are 7,790 students in the Cowichan Valley School District, an increase of 207.

There are 13,720 students in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District, an increase of 304.