The Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area has funding that will see it through the next five years.

The D.D.B.I.A. funding takes the form of a special property levy on commercial properties within two downtown areas; the four-block core, and the fringe areas surrounding the businesses in the heart of downtown.

Executive Director, Catherine Macey says the approximately three hundred members of the Business Improvement Area are united in the pursuit of a common goal.

The City of Duncan collects money from commercial property owners who operate in the downtown area and then forwards that money to the D.D.B.I.A.

Executive Director, Catherine Macey says the budget includes slight increases in each year of the five-year deal.

The Business Improvement Area has been in operation since 1995 and businesses and landlords who don’t want to be in the group have to present their case at City Hall.