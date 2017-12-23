No-cost naloxone kits will soon be available at pharmacies throughout B.C. for people who use opioids or are likely to witness and respond to an overdose.

According to the province, to ensure privacy, identifying information about the person receiving the kit will not be recorded.

Mike, a former addict who carries a naloxone kit and now works in an outreach capacity, says a wider distribution of the kits could save more lives…..

All of the province’s pharmacies are being encouraged to participate.

No-charge naloxone kits are also available at harm-reduction sites, local health units, hospital emergency departments, corrections facilities and First Nations sites.