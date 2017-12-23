The decision on whether or not to make the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan one community is still a long way off.

The two councils have agreed to hold a referendum in the spring of 2018, however, Duncan Mayor, Phil Kent says both local governments are working to answer some of the remaining questions the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has.

The questions from the provincial government surround the capacity of having a transition team in place in the event that the public votes ‘yes’ on the referendum question.

Kent says more legwork is needed before the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, along with the two communities can set a date for this referendum.

As it stands right now, Duncan is the smallest city in Canada.