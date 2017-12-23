The City of Duncan is planning on building a walkway that will provide pedestrians and cyclists safety while on the Trans-Canada Highway.

However, this project is in the early stages, as the city still requires inspection services for the design and construction of this project along with awarding the project to a construction company.

Acting Director of Public Works and Development Services, Emmet McCusker says, with the help of North Cowichan and the provincial government, the city produced a Corridor Management Plan and it includes work to make the entrance to the city more attractive.

The plan focuses on the Trans-Canada Highway from Boys Road to Beverly Street.

McCusker says once the construction contract is awarded, the public participation process can begin.

The overhead portion of the walkway isn’t included in phase one of the project.

Contractors can bid on the project by putting their finished proposals in a clearly marked envelope including the name and address of the proponent and the Request for Proposal (R.F.P.) program title.

Three hard copies of the proposal need to be received on or before 2:30 p.m. on January 15, 2018.

Address package to:

Steven De Vries, Engineering Technologist

City of Duncan

200 Craig Street

Duncan, B.C., V9L 1W3