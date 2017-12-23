The power outages over the last few days resulted in some traffic lights completely out at Highway intersections.

In most cases, it appeared as though motorists, rather than stop, barrelled right through the intersection.

RCMP Corporal Scott Seutter says when the lights are out it’s a four way stop……

Seutter says motorists must stop whether or not there are cars on the side roads waiting to turn onto the highway.

He says, if it’s dark, there could be pedestrians, or cyclists waiting at the intersection and they are much harder to see.

Seutter says if you barrel through the intersection and hit someone you are liable.