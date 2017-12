Senior Airman Bryant Fisher, 2nd Maintenance Squadron maintainer, removes a tray of parts from a bench stock vending machine in the phase hangar on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 15. The machine tracks the precise inventory of each part by measuring the difference in weight before and after each transaction. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Chad Warren) (RELEASED)

A pilot project is underway that could see opioid replacement drugs sold out of vending machines.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy says the province isn’t ruling out the option but is waiting for the project results…..

Dr. Mark Tyndall says right now people are buying potentially poisoned illicit drugs in back alleys and having a replacement therapy drug available atĀ places like supervised consumption sitesĀ could save lives.