Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island.
Snow is expected to develop across Vancouver Island during the day on Sunday and spread to the mainland coast Christmas Eve.
Snowfall amounts are uncertain at this point but Environment Canada says we could see “appreciable” accumulations on Vancouver Island.
If you are travelling, on the mainland side, lower amounts are possible.
Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan says the cooler weather is going to stick around and that means, so will the snow….
Castellan says the chances of a white Christmas on Vancouver Island from year to year are generally 10 or 15 per cent.