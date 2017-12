The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29 year old woman.

Katie Sebelius was reported missing yesterday (Thurs).

She has ties to the Salmon Arm area.

Sebelius is a white woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 126 pounds.

She has green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen driving a black 1999 Chev Silverado pickup with BC plate LG2026.