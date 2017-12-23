There was a school bus accident at Renfrew and Decca Road this morning (Fri) and RCMP say the fact that no one was seriously injured is miraculous.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the driver of the District 79 school bus lost control on icy roads and collided broadside with a truck and trailer.

The truck and trailer were affiliated with the Canadian Amateur Rowing Association and one of the boats loaded on the trailer went through the front windshield of the school bus.

Mounties say both driver’s had minor injuries and were taken to hospital for assessment.

Twelve students from George Bonner Elementary and Ecole Cobble Hill were on the school bus and were assessed by BC Ambulance on scene.

They were shaken but otherwise uninjured and healthy.