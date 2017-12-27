The MLA for Nanaimo North Cowichan says the historic nature of the provincial election was definately a highlight for 2017.

Doug Routley says, in terms of his constituency, Laurie Gourlay, a long time supporter and valuable member of his staff passed away…..

Routley says he’s proud of what the NDP has managed to accomplish in a short time in 2017.

Those accomplishments, he says, include removing some fees on post-secondary education, revamping the residential tenancy act, introducing some new childcare spaces, investments in education and a move towards re-establishing a human rights commission for B.C.